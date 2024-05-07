Open Menu

AIOU Postgraduate Final Exams From May 13

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM

AIOU Postgraduate final exams from May 13

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023.

According to the details, these examinations will start on May 13 and will continue till June 13.

Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations.

Moreover, special teams will conduct surprise visits to the exam centres.

Related Topics

Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University May June All

Recent Stories

China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to ..

China voices serious concern over Israel's plan to launch military operation aga ..

11 minutes ago
 District South introduces digital system for issua ..

District South introduces digital system for issuance of domicile

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measure ..

Commissioner, DC review city's improvement measures in district South

7 minutes ago
 HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed ..

HESCO starts restoration of power lines, collapsed towers in different sites

7 minutes ago
 Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakda ..

Forest minister suspends staff of Bandagai, Chakdarra forest check posts

7 minutes ago
 Govt. to take decisions in national interests to m ..

Govt. to take decisions in national interests to meet energy needs: Deputy PM

16 minutes ago
CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpu ..

CM honours her commitment to a family in Bahawalpur

16 minutes ago
 SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initia ..

SAU, UBL collaboration for seed development initiative

21 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

Stock markets mostly rise on lower rates optimism

21 minutes ago
 Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Fes ..

Bazm-e-Urdu Dubai and Sharjah Children Reading Festival Present Entertaining Urd ..

1 hour ago
 WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 yea ..

WAPDA taste first final defeat in tennis in 42 years after falling to PAF

21 minutes ago
 UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover lo ..

UBS back in profit after Credit Suisse takeover losses

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Education