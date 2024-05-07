AIOU Postgraduate Final Exams From May 13
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the examination schedule for M.A, M.Sc, M.Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS, M.Ed and Postgraduate programs offered in semester autumn 2023.
According to the details, these examinations will start on May 13 and will continue till June 13.
Date sheet is uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and roll number slips are uploaded to students’ CMS portals.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, has instructed the examinations department to ensure transparency and provide all necessary facilities to the students during the examinations.
Moreover, special teams will conduct surprise visits to the exam centres.
