AIOU Postpones BA Exams In Poonch District

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 03:29 PM

AIOU postpones BA exams in Poonch district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has postponed final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) in District Poonch, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) till further orders.

This decision was taken in the light of COVID-19 lockdown imposed by Office of the District education Schools, Poonch Rawalakot (AJ&K) in all schools of Poonch district from April 16 to 28.

According to the AIOU Examination Department, BA (Associate Degree) final exams were scheduled to commence in Poonch district from April 19 like other parts of Azad Kashmir and rest of the country. However, these examinations of autumn 2020 semester have been postponed in the examination centers including 529, 540, 541, 542, 543 and 549 in Poonch district.

The revised schedule for these examinations will be announced later. It is pertinent to mention here that examinations scheduled in other parts of AJK will continue to be held as per schedule.

More Stories From Education

