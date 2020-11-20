UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU Postpones Examinations In AJK Amid Possible Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

AIOU postpones examinations in AJK amid possible lockdown

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has postponed ongoing examinations of spring 2020 semester including BS, B Ed, MA/ M Sc across Azad Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has postponed ongoing examinations of spring 2020 semester including BS, B Ed, MA/ M Sc across Azad Jammu & Kashmir. The university has taken this decision keeping in view potential threat of lock down in AJK from November 22 December 05 to restrict the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Controller of Examinations on Friday, AIOU, revised schedule for these examinations would be announced later. However, examinations in other parts of the country would be held as per already notified schedule.

Moreover, the university has announced the new schedule for an already cancelled paper of B Ed course code (6467).

The examination for this course code will be held now on November 30, 2020. Previously, it was supposed to be held on November 06, however it was cancelled owing to some unforeseen reasons. Revised roll number slips are being dispatched to the students, however previously issued roll number slips would also be acceptable in the examination halls. No change has been made in timings and venue for this examination.

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Allama Iqbal Open University November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Led by Ms.Shreen Arshad Khan,Vice President,South ..

14 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 15 more lives; 609 cases reported ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Defense Minister Temporarily Replaces Pri ..

2 minutes ago

Young Pakistani trader based in China to import 10 ..

2 minutes ago

Speakers discuss methods to further enhance Pak-Ch ..

6 minutes ago

IRSA releases 83,800 cusecs water

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.