AIOU provides free matric education to people of Baluchistan, former FATA and GB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is striving hard to provide free matriculation education to the people of Balochistan, former FATA and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to AIOU, the initiative has been taken to ensure quality educational facilities to underprivileged and marginalized strata located in the far flung areas of the country.

In this regard, Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU has directed all regional directors to initiate massive awareness campaigns throughout the country about university's scholarships, fee concession and financial assistance schemes so that no one is deprived of education owing to lack of financial resources.

It is pertinent to mention here that university is playing its due role in the process of national progress and development by providing free matriculation education to the people of Baluchistan, former FATA and GB.

Moreover, scholarships and fee concession schemes have been launched to provide financial assistance to the poor and the needy.

Furthermore, prisoners, transgenders and children of martyrs are also provided free educational facilities to secure their bright future.

In order to utilize these schemes, deserving candidates are required to contact their respective regional offices to get admission in the programs offered during the ongoing first phase of spring 2022 semester.