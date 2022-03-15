UrduPoint.com

AIOU Provides Last Chance For Admission In Masters Programs

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

AIOU provides last chance for admission in Masters programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring 2022 semester and according to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring 2022 semester and according to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time.

These programs include Economics, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Gender and Women Studies, Public Nutrition, Administrative Sciences, Sociology, Forestry Extension and Sustainable Environmental Design, urdu, MCom, Arabic, History, library and Information Sciences, Teaching of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL),Islamic Studies General, Islamic Studies with three specializations including Quran and Tafseer, Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, Hadith and Seerat.

Syed Zia Ul Husnain Naqvi, Director, Admissions has informed that AIOU will not offer these programs in the next semester as per HEC policy. Therefore, aspiring candidates must avail this golden opportunity till April 18, 2022.

Prospectuses and admission application forms of all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Related Topics

Pakistan Allama Iqbal Open University April Women HEC Gold All Arab

Recent Stories

Membership renewal campaign of FCCI continues

Membership renewal campaign of FCCI continues

6 minutes ago
 Six hotel owners fined for overcharging on 'Roti'

Six hotel owners fined for overcharging on 'Roti'

6 minutes ago
 Man dies in Dasht bike-vehicle collision

Man dies in Dasht bike-vehicle collision

6 minutes ago
 Seven robbers arrested, weapons recovered

Seven robbers arrested, weapons recovered

9 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Rashan Riayat gears up before Ramzan

Ehsaas Rashan Riayat gears up before Ramzan

9 minutes ago
 UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, includi ..

UK slaps heavy tariffs on Russian imports, including vodka

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>