AIOU provides last chance for admission in Masters programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring 2022 semester and according to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time.

These programs include Economics, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies, Gender and Women Studies, Public Nutrition, Administrative Sciences, Sociology, Forestry Extension and Sustainable Environmental Design, urdu, MCom, Arabic, History, library and Information Sciences, Teaching of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL),Islamic Studies General, Islamic Studies with three specializations including Quran and Tafseer, Islamic Law and Jurisprudence, Hadith and Seerat.

Syed Zia Ul Husnain Naqvi, Director, Admissions has informed that AIOU will not offer these programs in the next semester as per HEC policy. Therefore, aspiring candidates must avail this golden opportunity till April 18, 2022.

Prospectuses and admission application forms of all these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).