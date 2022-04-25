UrduPoint.com

AIOU Provides Last Chance For Admission In MA/MSc Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 03:15 PM

AIOU provides last chance for admission in MA/MSc programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring semester 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring semester 2022.

The students can apply till May 9 with late fee charges. According to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time.

Admissions in Teacher Training Programs including Associate Degree in education (ADE), B.Ed, MA (Education) and M.Ed are also open.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the University website and candidates can apply online.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, this is the last chance for students to take admission in the MA / MSc programs offered till May 9.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has expressed the hope that the students will take full advantage of this opportunity. He directed all the regional heads to provide full support and guidance to the students.

Related Topics

Education Allama Iqbal Open University May HEC All

Recent Stories

3 women, 1 man stabbed to death in Southern London ..

3 women, 1 man stabbed to death in Southern London

1 minute ago
 China to further tap consumption potential

China to further tap consumption potential

1 minute ago
 Distt admin takes measures against child labour : ..

Distt admin takes measures against child labour : Tariq Salam

1 minute ago
 'Betterment in health sector a top priority': Comm ..

'Betterment in health sector a top priority': Commissioner Multan

1 minute ago
 US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right eq ..

US believes Ukraine can beat Russia with 'right equipment'

5 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in St ..

Russia's FSB Says Prevented Terrorist Attack in Stavropol Region

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.