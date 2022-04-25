AIOU provides last chance for admission in MA/MSc programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring semester 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has offered admissions to MA/MSc programs in the second phase of spring semester 2022.

The students can apply till May 9 with late fee charges. According to the HEC policy, these admissions have been offered for the last time.

Admissions in Teacher Training Programs including Associate Degree in education (ADE), B.Ed, MA (Education) and M.Ed are also open.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all these programs are available online on the University website and candidates can apply online.

According to Director Admissions, Syed Zia-ul-Hasnain Naqvi, this is the last chance for students to take admission in the MA / MSc programs offered till May 9.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has expressed the hope that the students will take full advantage of this opportunity. He directed all the regional heads to provide full support and guidance to the students.