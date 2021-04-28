UrduPoint.com
AIOU Provides Necessary Information Online In Wake Of COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:11 PM

AIOU provides necessary information online in wake of COVID-19

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is adopting key measures to provide relevant and necessary information online to enable students to access it easily and efficiently within the backdrop of disastrous 3rd wave of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is adopting key measures to provide relevant and necessary information online to enable students to access it easily and efficiently within the backdrop of disastrous 3rd wave of COVID-19.

According to AIOU upon the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, university has activated and strengthened its helpline service and all key information related to examinations, workshop and tutorial schedules, results, assignments and coursebooks has been uploaded on the university website (www.aiiou.edu.pk).

Moreover, the students may call the helpline 468-112-111-051 for any further information.

The students and tutors are advised to visit AIOU regional centers in case of a dire need only while strictly observing COVID-19 SOPs.

They may contact the regional offices via telephone calls. Telephone numbers of all regional offices are also available online on the university website.

Moreover, challan forms of all kinds, application forms for the issuance of certificate/degrees, change in name and address, migration and NOC, etc. can be downloaded from the university website and dispatched at the postal addresses of the university.

Furthermore, all examinations have been postponed till Eid ul Fitr. Revised schedule will be announced later.

