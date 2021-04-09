UrduPoint.com
AIOU Registers Over 100,000 Tutors In Central Database

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 04:19 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has e-registered over 100,000 qualified and experienced teachers/faculty members as part-time tutors to provide quality education to its 1.4 million students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has e-registered over 100,000 qualified and experienced teachers/faculty members as part-time tutors to provide quality education to its 1.4 million students.

As per the directives of Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayuum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU to hire the services of qualified teaching staff as tutors of various courses in a more transparent way.

AIOU in a statement on Friday said the university advertised registration of tutors through national mass media.

Hundreds and thousands of faculty members working in different educational institutions across the country applied online for their registration as tutors.

The University shortlisted highly qualified and experienced teachers through a transparent procedure to teach/guide its students.

It is pertinent to mention here that this process of registering tutors online was a part of the initiative taken back in 2019 to shift the different departments of university from manual to automation, and AIOU has successfully digitalized the admission, examination, and other departments.

The transformation of educational services from manual to automation has entered its final stage to bring transparency.

Workshops of different graduate and post-graduate programs were conducted online on AAGHI LMS Portal.

Lists of registered tutors are available on the University website www.aiou.edu.pk.

All the regional offices of the University across the country have started the allotment of tutors from this central database for the students enrolled in Matriculation and FA programs offered in the first phase of the semester spring 2021.

A list of tutors deployed will be provided on the AIOU website shortly and students will also be notified via SMS.

