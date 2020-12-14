AIOU renders invaluable educational services in Baluchistan: Dr Abdul Razzaq

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been rendering significant services in the field of distance education in both national and international scenarios

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has been rendering significant services in the field of distance education in both national and international scenarios.

Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, Baluchistan stated this during his visit to AIOU regional office, Gawadar.

On this occasion Majid Hussain, Director Regional Office, AIOU Gawadar, briefed Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir about the academic projects of AIOU in Baluchistan.

He shared with Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq the vision of VC, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum regarding educating the youth of Pakistan and expansion of regional offices network in Baluchistan.

Prof Dr Abdul Razzaq paid glorious tribute to the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum for his dedication and commitment to the cause of education and hoped for the future cooperation and collaboration between both the national institutions for uplift of the educational standards.