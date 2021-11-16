UrduPoint.com

AIOU Reschedule Examinations Starting From December 16

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 05:29 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University has announced to reschedule the examinations date of MA, MSc, M.Com, MBA, MLIS, M.Ed and Post Graduate Diploma programs for the spring semester 2021 due to some unavoidable reasons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University has announced to reschedule the examinations date of MA, MSc, M.Com, MBA, MLIS, M.Ed and Post Graduate Diploma programs for the spring semester 2021 due to some unavoidable reasons.

According to the AIOU, the exams which were earlier scheduled to start from 2nd December have been postponed and new schedule has been issued.

The examinations for these programs will now start from 16th December.

The earlier date sheet has been canceled, while new date sheet and roll number slips will be sent to the students.

