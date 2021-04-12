AIOU reschedules exams of BA Associate Degree

(@FahadShabbir)

Examinations of some of the courses of matriculation and intermediate of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) which were postponed earlier in Islamabad region and some areas of Rawalpindi on 25th March have been rescheduled for tomorrow (13th April)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Examinations of some of the courses of matriculation and intermediate of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) which were postponed earlier in Islamabad region and some areas of Rawalpindi on 25th March have been rescheduled for tomorrow (13th April).

According to Examinations Department of the university, final papers of course code 211 of matriculation program and course code 312 of intermediate program were postponed in Islamabad and some parts of Rawalpindi region due to Pakistan Day parade on March 25 have now been rescheduled on Tuesday.

The examination Department has further informed that final examinations of BA (Associate Degree) program offered in Fall 2020 semester will commence from 19th April 2021, whereas results of the two-year Associate Degree in education (ADE) program of Spring 2020 semester have been announced.

Students can access the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for their provisional result cards as well they may download roll number slips and the datesheet of the forthcoming examination.