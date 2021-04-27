AIOU revises exam reappear policy

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) while adopting various key measures to bring reforms in the examinations system, has made a principled decision and revised its 'reappear in examinations policy' recently

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) while adopting various key measures to bring reforms in the examinations system, has made a principled decision and revised its 'reappear in examinations policy' recently.

According to the details, Executive Council of the university, its supreme statutory body, approved the revised policy on the recommendations of the Academic Council. The university has, also, issued a notification in this regard.

According to the notification, currently enrolled students in PhD and M Phil programs will be allowed to reappear in the examinations as per previous policy till autumn 2021 and autumn 22 respectively while revised policy will be implemented to the students of both these programs enrolled in spring 2021 semester onwards.

In case of failure in the examinations, they will be required to reappear in the course and complete all requirements afresh including submission of assignments, participation in the workshop and appearing in the examinations.

On the other hand, the students of Associate Degree, BS, MA/ MSc and B.Ed will be given one chance to reappear in the examinations, in case they fail in a paper.

Moreover, no change has been made in the policy related to matriculation, intermediate and BA (Old Scheme of Studies) at this stage, however the same maybe revised in future, when required.