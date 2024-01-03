AIOU schedule for autumn admissions-2024

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued a schedule for admissions to the autumn semester 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has issued a schedule for admissions to the autumn semester 2024.

In the first phase, admission process would start in all four provinces besides Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from January 15.

According to Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmad Shamim, in the first stage, admissions would be given to Matric (general), Matric (Dars-e-Nizami), FA (general), FA (Dars-e-Nizami), I.Com, certificate courses, BS face-to-face, M.Phil and PhD.

The admission forms and prospectus would be available online from January 15.

He said that Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood has directed heads of all regional campuses for setting up help desks/facilitation centres for students.