AIOU Sets December 6 Deadline For Admissions In Master Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set December 6, 2021 as the deadline for the admission in programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Ed, BA General (Associate Degree) and PGD programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set December 6, 2021 as the deadline for the admission in programs offered in the second phase of autumn 2021 semester including MA, MSc, M Ed, BA General (Associate Degree) and PGD programs.

AIOU has offered admission in these programs in accordance with HEC 's revised notification dealing with the subject matter, a press release on Monday said.

HEC has granted special permission to the universities to invite applications for admission in master's degree programs in the context of COVID-19 pandemic till June 22.

Two-year MA Programs include M Com, History, urdu, Islamiat, Arabic, TEFL and library and Information Sciences whereas M Sc programs include Administrative Sciences, Economics, Sociology, Gender and Women Studies, Mass Communication, Pakistan Studies as well as Public Nutrition and Sustainable Environmental Design.

Moreover, one year M Ed programs include Elementary Teacher Education, Special Education, Teacher education and Science Education. On the other hand, M Sc (face to face) programs include Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Botany, Microbiology and Environmental Sciences.

It is pertinent to mention here overseas Pakistanis and foreigners can also apply for admission in these programs.

For international students, these programs will be offered through university's uniquely customized learning management system. All academic activities including examinations will be conducted online. However, Pakistani students will appear in face-to-face examinations.

Admission application forms and prospectuses for all programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). However, national and international candidates can apply for admission via online mode only.

