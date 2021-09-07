AIOU sets time frame for degree completion

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced and implemented a time-barred policy for the completion of all academic programs from Semester Spring 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has introduced and implemented a time-barred policy for the completion of all academic programs from Semester Spring 2021.

This policy is expected to ensure quality standards of education imparted, a statement on Monday said.

As per details of the policy, prospective candidates and continuing students of the university are required to complete their educational program within the stipulated time limit.

The students would be solely responsible for the unnecessary delay and if a student fails to complete the program within the given time, he/she will have to apply for fresh admission again.

According to the new policy, the minimum time duration to successfully complete matriculation and intermediate programs is two years (four semesters) while the maximum time duration is five years (10 semesters).

All one-year postgraduate diploma programs must be completed within the maximum time limit of three years, while two-year associate degree programs must be completed in a maximum of four years.

Whereas 1.5-year B.Ed in three years, 2.5-year B.Ed in five years, and BS / BBA / 4-year B.Ed programs must be completed in eight years. The maximum duration for completion of any Master's degree program is four years.

According to the new policy of the Higher Education Commission, all Master degree level programs have been discontinued after the spring semester 2021, therefore students who had taken admission in MA / MSc / M.Ed programs in the spring semester 2021 or earlier are required to complete their program by the autumn semester 2025.

University will neither extend time duration nor provide any relief to the students failing to complete their degrees by 2025.