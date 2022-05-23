AIOU starts dispatching books

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of admissions in matriculation, FA, and BA programs offered in spring 2022 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of admissions in matriculation, FA, and BA programs offered in spring 2022 semester.

According to mailing officer, Zulfiqar Ali Bokhari, books of Matric programs have been dispatched to students, while others enrolled in FA will receive books by the end of this week and then we will dispatch books to students who took admission in BA (Associate Degree) program.

As per the directions of VC, AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum and digital transformation policy of AIOU, university has provided soft copies of these books on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Provision of online books from matriculation to PhD level is further reflective of VC's vision which has eliminated complaints of delayed mailing of books.

Therefore, students are instructed to download books from the website and start working on their assignments and preparing for their final examination.