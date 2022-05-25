UrduPoint.com

AIOU Starts English Access Micro Scholarship Program

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has inaugurated English Access Micro Scholarship Program in Gujranwala Region in collaboration with US Consulate

The purpose of this initiative is to provide youngsters (aged 13 to 19) access to education and employment opportunities through language teaching.

US Consul General, William K. Makaneole was the chief guest of this ceremony, whereas Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dasatgir Khan, RD Gujranwala, Dr. Qaisr Kazmi, Focal Person English Access Micro scholarship Program, Dr. Saira Maqbool and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

The US Consul General said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistan relations.

He said that youth would have to work day and night for the development of Pakistan.

Khurram Dastagir Khan said that 24,000 Pakistani students had participated in the English Access Micro Scholarship Program and the program would determine the future of Pakistani children.

Khurram Dastgir Khan praised the educational services and activities of Allama Iqbal Open University.

According to Dr. Saira Maqbool, this 2-year English Access Micro Scholarship Program is funded by the US Consulate in Lahore.

AIOU has offered this program again after the successful conclusion of its first batch. 800 forms were received, and 100 students including 50 girls and 50 boys were selected after a written test and interview.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, expressed hope that the English Access Micro Scholarship Program would highlight the new generation's ability to compete and participate in higher education. It is pertinent to mention here that this program is offered to the students of Gujranwala.

Classes will be held thrice a week at the University's Regional Campus Gujranwala after school hours. Students will receive a US Certification after the completion of this course while 100 tablets are already given to students by US Consulate.

