AIOU Strengthens Regional Network For Resolving Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 05:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Wednesday decided to provide necessary training to staff of the regional centres for resolving network and connectivity issues during ongoing online course workshops throughout the country.

Directorate of Regional Services shared files of LMS Regional Portal and Manager RD, a video tutorial, for guiding the staff, especially focal persons of the regional centres based in different parts of the country to settle students' issues at the regional offices.

Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor AIOU, has instructed the Directorate of Regional Services as well as Directorate of ICT of the university to extend all facilities to the regional offices for provision of education to students at their doorsteps, said a press release.

According to Director Regional Services (DRS), Inam Sheikh, " It was a big challenge to enhance preparedness level, particularly to overcome connectivity issues to conduct workshops in highly expanded regional network of the university in a short time.

However, Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor of the university provided full support to the Directorate and enabled resource persons, students as well to participate in these workshops from their homes and workplace without any interruption."

More Stories From Education

