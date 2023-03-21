AIOU striving to provide quality education across country: Dr Nasir

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is striving to provide quality educational facilities in remote and relatively low-literacy areas throughout the country.

"To meet this need, we are establishing model study centres and regional campuses," said Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Dr. Nasir Mahmood while addressing the Balochistan regional directors conference in Quetta regional campus of AIOU.

The VC directed all the regional heads to identify the areas where educational facilities are lacking.

"It is our wish that not a single person should be deprived of education and AIOU is advancing its mission to eradicate illiteracy," he added.

He instructed the regional heads to disseminate information about the university, especially the facility of free matriculation education so that a maximum number of people can benefit from this facility.

Dr Nasir asked them to visit the flood-affected areas of the province and assess the educational needs there.

Director General of Regional Services, Dr. Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan, and all the regional campus directors of AIOU from Balochistan attended the conference.

Malik Tauqir Ahmad Khan briefed the VC on the regional offices and model study centres of the AIOU in the province.

All the Regional Directors assured the Vice Chancellor that they would take special care of the students' facilities and spread the message of the University to every household in Balochistan.

