AIOU Sukkir center announces admission schedule

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Sukkur center on Wednesday has announced the admission in Matriculation, Intermediate and I Com Phase II programmes for the semester autumn 2021 by Januray 15 2021, said a handout.

According to AIOU Regional Director Sukkur Atta Hussain Mastoi, the admission form can be obtained from AIOU Regional office Sukkur till April 15th 2021.

Furtherinformation about the AIOU admission can be obtained by visiting Sukkur Regional Campus, at the university website; https://aiou.edu.pk or telephone numbers 071- 5807213.