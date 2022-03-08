AIOU Sukkur campus extends admissions for spring semester

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Tuesday extended its SSC, HSC, I Com and other certificate courses admissions for the Semester Spring

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Regional office Sukkur on Tuesday extended its SSC, HSC, I Com and other certificate courses admissions for the Semester Spring. Year 2022 would be considered with late fee charges till April 18th, said an official announcement here.

According to Director Admissions, the admissions from of SSC programme would be received with late fee charge of Rs.1000.

Director admissions further said"Prospectuses and admission forms are available from the AIOU Regional office Sukkur."Further detail about these admissions can be obtained at Telephone No. 071-5807213.