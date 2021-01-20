AIOU to conduct admission tests from Feb 7

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has announced admission test schedule for the programs offered in the 1st phase of admissions for spring 2021 semester including PhD, M Phil/ MS, MSc and BS programs

According to the Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz, admission forms and prospectus for merit based programs have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

Fresh candidates and continuing students can apply online till February 14. Admission tests will be conducted from February 17 till 24th.

First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website February 25, 2021 and March 03, 2021 respectively. Classes will be held at the main campus, Islamabad, AIOU.