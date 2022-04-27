AIOU to continue admissions till May 09 with late fee charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The admissions for various teacher training programs offered in Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Semester Spring 2022 are continuing till May 9 with late fee charges.

These programs include Associate Degree in Education, MA Education, one year M.Ed, one and a half / two and four year B.Ed.

It should be noted that the last date for these admissions was April 18, however, the university has extended the last date on the request of students.

According to the Home Department, enrollment of pre-enrolled (continuing students) will continue till May 16.

It is worth mentioning here that Allama Iqbal Open University is the highest and unique institution for training of teachers.

Millions of graduates of PTC, CT, B.Ed and M.Ed programs of this institute are rendering teaching services in public and private schools, colleges and universities in every corner of the country.

The M.Ed program is offered in five areas including Elementary Teacher Education, Teacher Education, Distance and Non-Formal Education, Science education and Special Education.

The eligibility for admission in one and half year B.Ed program is MA / MSc / BS or BA Honors (four years) Second Division.

The eligibility for admission in two and a half year B.Ed (Elementary Education) is BA / B.Sc or equivalent (Second Division), whereas in two and half year B.Ed (Science Education) only BA / B.Sc (Second Division).

The four-year B.Ed is offered in 2 fields for which Intermediate (at least Second Division) is prescribed for admission in both the programs.

Admissions are also open for MA / MSc, Postgraduate Diploma programs, four-year BS programs, two-year associate degree programs, four-year BBA programs and certificate programs.

Admission forms and prospectuses for all programs are available on the University website.

Application for admission to any program can be made only under online mode.