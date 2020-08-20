UrduPoint.com
AIOU To Continue Provision Of Free Education To Students From Balochistan, Tribal Districts

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 05:47 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is kept on providing free of charge education to the students of matriculation who are belonging from Balochistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) during the current semester, Autumn 2020

As compared to other parts of the country, the AIOU pays more focus on the less developed areas of Balochistan and FATA districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, as a national educational institution, the AIOU has been playing its due role in imparting free education to students of these areas, and in future too, the university will not let financial constraints of the people of these areas keep them deprived of getting education" said AIOU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum.

The AIOU as a mega university of the country provides free education to poor, needy, disables, transgenders, and prisoners. The policy of free education to students of Balochistan and FATA was adopted in 2018.

However, the present administration of the university has recently doubled funding of the free education scheme from Rs90 million to 180 million rupees.

The Students Advisory and Counselling Directorate of the university has advised all those students belonging from Balochistan and the FATA districts who want to avail the opportunity of free education should submit their admission forms to their respective regional centers by August 31. Admission forms need not to be sent directly to the Admission Department of the university.

