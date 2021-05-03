AIOU to dispatch matric books before Eid ul Fitr

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making all-out efforts to complete the process of dispatching books before Eid ul Fitr to the students enrolled in matriculation program offered in spring 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making all-out efforts to complete the process of dispatching books before Eid ul Fitr to the students enrolled in matriculation program offered in spring 2021 semester.

The university has, already, dispatched almost 50, 000 books parcels and is striving hard to dispatch the rest before the commencement of Eid ul Fitr holidays by employing workers in double shifts to achieve this end.

According to the Director, Admissions, the process of mailing of books for intermediate programs will be initiated this week as the academic Calendar for both these programs spans from May 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

In accordance with the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, university administration is making efforts to dispatch books to all students before the commencement of academic activities as scheduled in academic calendar.

However, university has also uploaded PDF books of these programs on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) to facilitate the students to prepare their assignments in time and plan their academic activities accordingly.

Moreover, the process of tutor appointments for these programs is currently in progress and tutor information will be available on the university website after the Eid break.

The detailed information about the tutors will also be shared with the students via text messages.