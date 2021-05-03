UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AIOU To Dispatch Matric Books Before Eid Ul Fitr

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 06:30 PM

AIOU to dispatch matric books before Eid ul Fitr

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making all-out efforts to complete the process of dispatching books before Eid ul Fitr to the students enrolled in matriculation program offered in spring 2021 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is making all-out efforts to complete the process of dispatching books before Eid ul Fitr to the students enrolled in matriculation program offered in spring 2021 semester.

The university has, already, dispatched almost 50, 000 books parcels and is striving hard to dispatch the rest before the commencement of Eid ul Fitr holidays by employing workers in double shifts to achieve this end.

According to the Director, Admissions, the process of mailing of books for intermediate programs will be initiated this week as the academic Calendar for both these programs spans from May 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021.

In accordance with the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul- Qayyum, university administration is making efforts to dispatch books to all students before the commencement of academic activities as scheduled in academic calendar.

However, university has also uploaded PDF books of these programs on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) to facilitate the students to prepare their assignments in time and plan their academic activities accordingly.

Moreover, the process of tutor appointments for these programs is currently in progress and tutor information will be available on the university website after the Eid break.

The detailed information about the tutors will also be shared with the students via text messages.

Related Topics

Holidays Progress Allama Iqbal Open University May August All From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister expresses condolences

1 minute ago

Northern Ireland centenary seen as opportunity to ..

1 minute ago

KP IGP directs police officers to ensure security ..

1 minute ago

China's Hubei sees surging foreign trade in Q1

1 minute ago

Verizon to sell Yahoo, AOL for $5 bn to private eq ..

1 minute ago

Vatican Museums Reopen for 3rd Time During COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.