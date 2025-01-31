Open Menu

AIOU To Hold Awareness Walk In Mirpur On Feb 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2025 | 11:34 PM

Under the spirit to reinforce the message and raise awareness among the masses about the individual and collective role of the members of the society for the promotion of distance education in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Mirpur region will hold an Awareness Walk in Mirpur on Feb 3, it was officially said

Regional Director AIOU MIRPUR-AJK Faisal Shehzad told APP here on Friday that the scheduled walk was aimed at emphasizing the importance of education and equal learning opportunities for all.

He said that the walk will start from Quaid-e-Azam Stadium at 11.00 a.m and culminate at the Kashmir Press Club building.

Elaborating, he said, the purpose of this walk is to raise public awareness about the transformative power of education and the role of distance learning in making education accessible to all.

The university invites people from all walks of life to participate and contribute to this noble cause, Shehzad said. "The participation of people can bring a positive change. Let’s walk together for a brighter and more educated future!" he added.

The regional director said that Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) remained committed to highlighting the significance of distance education, especially for adults.

"Recognizing the challenges of modern life, AIOU emphasizes that distance learning is a highly effective means of continuing education for individuals who cannot attend traditional institutions due to time constraints or other reasons," the RD concluded.

