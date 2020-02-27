(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Department of English, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), under its recently launched Pakistan English Language Teaching (ELT) Forum, will hold three-day international conference on "Emerging Trends in English Language Teaching in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities" on March 12-14.

The conference, being held in collaboration with Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy, Islamabad, aims to provide a platform for national and international scholars, language policy makers, professionals, researchers, academic scientists, linguists, and educationists to share their experiences on English language teaching and learning in Pakistan and abroad, a press release said.

National and international ELT experts will share their researches during the conference on recent innovations, trends, concerns, and practical challenges and best practices related to ELT.

The conference will provide an opportunity to address issues related to mixed-ability classrooms, English for Specific Purpose, syllabus design, assessment, teacher training, and technology in the classroom.

It will also provide a forum for ELT professionals to share and discuss their research findings and experiences and generate debate on practical and theoretical issues related to ELT in multiple contexts. It is pertinent to mention that the conference will mark the official launch of Pakistan's newest ELT professional association of "PakTESOL".