Open Menu

AIOU To Hold Karachi Convocation On March 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 05:59 PM

AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (Sindh Chapter) will be held on March 3, 2024, at AIOU Regional Campus in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (Sindh Chapter) will be held on March 3, 2024, at AIOU Regional Campus in Karachi.

This convocation is exclusively for registered students from Sindh province, said a press release on Monday.

The graduates will be conferred with degrees and gold medals. Many distinguished guests, including vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities will attend the convocation.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU. To celebrate this milestone, the university has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding convocation ceremonies to honour its graduates. The convocation for the Islamabad chapter was successfully held on January 31, Sindh chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28. Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocation for Peshawar is scheduled for June 9, 2024.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University January March May June Gold From

Recent Stories

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargar ..

State land worth Rs 565 m retrieved in Muzaffargarh

6 minutes ago
 Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Kh ..

Four outlaws held, illegal arms recovered in DI Khan

6 minutes ago
 US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: secu ..

US-owned cargo ship attacked twice off Yemen: security firm

4 minutes ago
 SSP hold open court to address grievances

SSP hold open court to address grievances

4 minutes ago
 CCPO orders action against online betting

CCPO orders action against online betting

4 minutes ago
 KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, pr ..

KP Governor lauds lawyers' role in development, prosperity, strengthening of dem ..

5 minutes ago
Dera police recover snatched car

Dera police recover snatched car

4 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2024 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully ..

Pakistan’s fair, smooth general elections fully reflect will of people: Cheng ..

4 minutes ago
 Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops ..

Ongoing rain spell to be beneficial for Rabi crops, particularly wheat: Experts

4 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 586 points

4 minutes ago
 Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Devel ..

Int’l workshop on Innovative Practices for Development of Agri-business inaugu ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Education