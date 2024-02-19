AIOU to hold Karachi convocation on March 3

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (Sindh Chapter) will be held on March 3, 2024, at AIOU Regional Campus in Karachi.

This convocation is exclusively for registered students from Sindh province, said a press release on Monday.

The graduates will be conferred with degrees and gold medals. Many distinguished guests, including vice chancellors of various universities, rectors, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities will attend the convocation.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU. To celebrate this milestone, the university has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding convocation ceremonies to honour its graduates. The convocation for the Islamabad chapter was successfully held on January 31, Sindh chapter is scheduled for March 3, 2024, while Lahore's convocation will be held on March 28. Quetta will host its ceremony on May 19, and the convocation for Peshawar is scheduled for June 9, 2024.