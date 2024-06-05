Open Menu

AIOU To Hold KP Convocation On June 9

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (KPK Chapter) will be held on June 9, 2024, in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (KPK Chapter) will be held on June 9, 2024, in Peshawar.

According to the AIOU, Governor KPK, Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi will be the chief guest. Many distinguished guests, including heads of educational institutes, teacherss, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities will attend the convocation.

Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi will confer degrees and gold medals to students who graduated from semester Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022.

Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU.

To celebrate this milestone, the university has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding convocation ceremonies to honour its graduates.

Convocation of Islamabad chapter was held on January 31 and Lahore chapter was held on April 28, 2024. This convocation is exclusively for registered students from KP province.

