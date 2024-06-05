AIOU To Hold KP Convocation On June 9
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (KPK Chapter) will be held on June 9, 2024, in Peshawar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The convocation of Allama Iqbal Open University (KPK Chapter) will be held on June 9, 2024, in Peshawar.
According to the AIOU, Governor KPK, Mr. Faisal Karim Kundi will be the chief guest. Many distinguished guests, including heads of educational institutes, teacherss, renowned journalists and eminent social personalities will attend the convocation.
Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Governor KP, Faisal Karim Kundi will confer degrees and gold medals to students who graduated from semester Autumn 2004 to Spring 2022.
Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, has said that 2024 marks the golden jubilee year of AIOU.
To celebrate this milestone, the university has planned a grand celebration, which includes holding convocation ceremonies to honour its graduates.
Convocation of Islamabad chapter was held on January 31 and Lahore chapter was held on April 28, 2024. This convocation is exclusively for registered students from KP province.
Recent Stories
Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature
MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly
Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system
SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..
CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students
SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day
Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar
KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins
NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise
Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar
More Stories From Education
-
Cadet Collage Hasan Abdal offers scholarships2 hours ago
-
QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia2 hours ago
-
Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schools2 hours ago
-
Invigilators catch 139 students cheating in board exams4 days ago
-
119 copy cases reported in HSC Part-ll exam5 days ago
-
UAJK demands increase in HEC budget5 days ago
-
Short movie contest at Sargodha University5 days ago
-
PU holds seminar on 'Education and Training of Prophet and Modern Institutions'5 days ago
-
AIOU Mirpur to sign MoU with British City Council5 days ago
-
University of Veterinary & Animal Science holds interactive session5 days ago
-
Balochistan partners with PIE to enrol out-of-school children6 days ago
-
211 students held for using unfair means in HSC - Part - I & II examinations6 days ago