Open Menu

AIOU To Host 37th Annual Conference Of AAOU In Oct

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2024 | 10:52 PM

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host the 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) from October 15 to 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will host the 37th Annual Conference of the Asian Association of Open Universities (AAOU) from October 15 to 17.

According to AIOU, over 100 international dignitaries, including vice-chancellors, rectors, professors, and researchers from open universities in Asian countries, as well as around 250 national academicians and researchers, are expected to participate.

Members of the AAOU's Executive Body and General Body will also attend the conference. Vice-Chancellor of AIOU, Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood, chaired a meeting yesterday to review the preparations for the conference.

VC AIOU has appointed Dr. Zahid Majeed, Director of the Directorate of Academic Planning and Course Production, as the conference coordinator. Dr. Majeed has been directed to contact various organizations to make necessary arrangements for international and national academics participating in the conference. Additionally, Dr. Nasir has directed the Department of Works to complete the ongoing repair and renovation work of the conference hall as soon as possible.

During the briefing, Dr. Zahid Majeed informed the Vice Chancellor that AIOU has previously hosted the AAOU annual conference in 1988 and 2013. In celebration of the Golden Jubilee of AIOU, preparations have been intensified to organize the 37th annual conference of AAOU at AIOU.

Dr. Zahid Majeed said that the upcoming conference will host both international and national researchers who will present their research papers. The papers presented at the conference will also be published in AIOU research journals. Additionally, during the conference, the Executive Body and General Body meetings of AAOU will take place.

The meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dean of Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Fazal ur Rehman, Dean of Faculty of education, Prof. Dr. Hajra Ahmed, Dean of Faculty of Science, and other principal officers.

Related Topics

Education Nasir Allama Iqbal Open University October Gold From Asia

Recent Stories

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

4 seconds ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

6 seconds ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

7 seconds ago
 No communication gap among players, asserts Babar ..

No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam

1 minute ago
 IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' pric ..

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

5 minutes ago
 Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

1 minute ago
Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

33 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accepts resignation of Advisor Allah D ..

1 second ago
 Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting pol ..

Police arrest woman driver involves in hitting police officer's vehicle

2 seconds ago
 Bracewell looks ahead to Champions Trophy 2025 in ..

Bracewell looks ahead to Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

More Stories From Education