Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 05:16 PM

AIOU to improve central library: VC

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will improve the condition of its central library to facilitate students, said Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will improve the condition of its central library to facilitate students, said Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum on Tuesday.

Addressing an opening ceremony of two-day book fair organised by AIOU at its main campus yesterday, he said universities were recognized through their libraries.

The two day book fair (13-14 October) organized by the Central Library of AIOU.

During his address, he appreciated the Central Library management particularly the Librarian for arranging a rich treasure of literary and academic resources.

He, also, announced that he would make necessary arrangements to allocate maximum funds to the library for the provision of state of the art facilities.

He instructed that a comprehensive policy must be finalized soon for further growth and development of the university on the international models.

He added that a fully equipped library was vital not only for the students but for academia and researchers for the construction of new knowledge.

During the book fair, 21 popular book selling companies and 4 publishers displayed their books which were available on discounted prices.

Librarian, Shah Farukh, informed that the basic objective of organizing the book fair was to both promote love for learning as well as develop books reading habits among the the students.

He, further, added that students, academia and researchers should participate and utilize this opportunity fully.

A large numbers of faculty member and students were present at the occasion who took keen interest in the books.

