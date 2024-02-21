AIOU To Send Degrees Automatically To Students
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that the university would send degrees automatically to the students from the autumn semester 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that the university would send degrees automatically to the students from the autumn semester 2024.
While addressing the meeting of Faculty of Social Sciences, he said that there would be no need to apply for degree separately.
He said that there was special focus on improving the examinations and admissions system.
The VC directed the controller of examinations to clear the pending cases of degrees and issue the degrees as soon as possible.
Dr. Nasir further said that facilities for the students would be improved to boost their confidence, adding, that the dropout rate would be minimized.
Dr. Nasir added that faculty members were playing an important role due to which our institution was among the best institutions of the country.
He said that we were all engaged in our respective jurisdictions for the betterment of the students and the institution.
Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir gave a detailed briefing about the faculty of social sciences department.
He gave various suggestions to increase the number of admissions.
He further said that we needed to create more clusters and introduce certificate courses.
Recent Stories
Political parties urged to forge national accord to steer country out of crises
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held
Ministry of Economy and Planning, Gulf Research Center sign MoU
'Zakat Day' observed in Sargodha
Introducing the Long-Lasting Value Beast: realme Note 50 Available in Pakistan f ..
TECNO Mobile Receives Prestigious Award from the President of Pakistan for Techn ..
UoS seminar highlights Tax Ombudsman's role in protecting taxpayers' rights
10 smoke-emitting vehicles fined
Sudanese envoy, LCCI chief want more trade between his country, Pakistan
Commissioner reviews upgradation work at Services Hospital
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states
More Stories From Education
-
UoM, Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur sign MoU31 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH, PEC ink MoU to upscale engineering capacity of OIC states31 minutes ago
-
Int'l Media Conference concludes at UoS24 hours ago
-
561 centers set up for 176,359 candidates for SSC annual exam in Faisalabad division24 hours ago
-
96 GCWU students get scholarships of Rs 3.39 million1 day ago
-
Governor stresses students of read books, play role for country’s development1 day ago
-
Punjab University (PU) organizes workshop on AI's ethical use1 day ago
-
UVAS inks MoU with Amanat Dairy Feed for internship1 day ago
-
SU issues schedule of buses2 days ago
-
PU issues roll number slips2 days ago
-
PU Library Club arranges introductory talk2 days ago
-
Orientation session on BS Program in Sindh's public sector colleges held2 days ago