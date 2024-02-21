AIOU to send degrees automatically to students

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that the university would send degrees automatically to the students from the autumn semester 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has said that the university would send degrees automatically to the students from the autumn semester 2024.

While addressing the meeting of Faculty of Social Sciences, he said that there would be no need to apply for degree separately.

He said that there was special focus on improving the examinations and admissions system.

The VC directed the controller of examinations to clear the pending cases of degrees and issue the degrees as soon as possible.

Dr. Nasir further said that facilities for the students would be improved to boost their confidence, adding, that the dropout rate would be minimized.

Dr. Nasir added that faculty members were playing an important role due to which our institution was among the best institutions of the country.

He said that we were all engaged in our respective jurisdictions for the betterment of the students and the institution.

Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir gave a detailed briefing about the faculty of social sciences department.

He gave various suggestions to increase the number of admissions.

He further said that we needed to create more clusters and introduce certificate courses.