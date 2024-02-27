AIOU To Start Matric, FA, I.com Exam From Mar 5
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 07:11 PM
The examination of Matric, FA and I.com autumn semester-2023 will commence from March 5, under the auspices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU)
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The examination of Matric, FA and I.com autumn semester-2023 will commence from March 5, under the auspices of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
Regional Director Prof Dr Bashir Ahmed Samim said here Tuesday that roll number slips to all candidates have been dispatched; however, if any candidate fails to receive the slip, he can join the exams by downloading roll number slips from the CMS portal of the university.
