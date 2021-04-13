AIOU, UoB join hands to promote education in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and University of Balochistan (UoB) will make joint efforts to promote education in Balochistan which was agreed upon between Vice Chancellors of the two universities in a meeting held here the other day.

Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum, Vice Chancellor, AIOU called on Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman at his office in the University of Balochistan and discussed matters relating to promotion of education in Balochistan and eradication of illiteracy from the province.

Prof Zia briefed Vice Chancellor UoB on various initiatives of Allama Iqbal Open university recently taken for extending its educational network to the remotest areas of the province so that no one remain deprived of education.

He said that presently AIOU is operating in Balochistan with six regional centres and one Model Study Centre located in different parts of the province however, his university intends to further expand its outreach system in Balochistan.

In this regard, he informed that he has recently held meetings with elders of various areas and explored the possibilities of establishing regional centres there.

He hoped that soon AIOU would set up a Model Study Centre in Pishin which would serve the purpose of providing educational facilities at the doorsteps of the students.

Dr. Zia further said that AIOU has initiated the project of constructing its own uniquely customized buildings, especially in Kalat, which would be equipped with modern technology. It will not only be cost effective in saving university's heavy expenditures on rented buildings but would also be enabling in provision of latest information and communication technology facilities to the students of the province, he viewed.

On this occasion Prof Dr Shafiq-ur-Rehman commended the role of AIOU in promotion of education in the country in general and in Balochistan in particular. He vowed that University of Balochistan would provide all possible cooperation to AIOU in helping people of the area getting education.

He said that AIOU due to its distance education mode and able leadership of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum can cater the education need of people Balochistan more convincingly where population is very thin and it is difficult for the government to extend educational infrastructure to all.