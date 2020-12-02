UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Admissions Merit Lists On Website

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:09 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the merit lists for merit-based programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including M.Sc Sustainable Environmental Design, M.Sc Public Nutrition and M.Sc Mass Communication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded the merit lists for merit-based programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including M.Sc Sustainable Environmental Design, M.Sc Public Nutrition and M.Sc Mass Communication.

The university is dispatching admission information letter to the selected candidates at their postal addresses, a press release said on Wednesday.

The candidates can verify their admission from the university website (www.aiou.

edu.pk). Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, the process of finalization of admission into merit-based programs has been expedited to observe academic Calendar of the university and to save precious time of the students.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university has offered admissions in various merit-based programs including PhD,M. Phil, M Sc, MBA and BS programs. Merit lists for MA TEFL and M Sc Forestry Extension programs will be uploaded very soon.

