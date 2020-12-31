UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Assignments' Marks Of Autumn 2020 Semester

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 04:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded assignments' marks of the bachelor programs (BA/ BBA/B. Com), offered in spring 2020 semester, on the university website.

Students are instructed to check the marks of their respective courses on the website and in case of any error, they may contact examination department of the university.

According to the controller of examinations, university has also expedited the process of result compilation of final examinations of these programs.

Moreover, university commences admissions to the programs offered in the 1st phase of spring 2021 semester on January 15, 2021.

