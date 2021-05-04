UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Assignments Marks On The Website

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:19 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded assignments marks on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded assignments marks on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for matriculation and intermediate programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

The students, enrolled in these programs, are instructed to verify their marks on the website so that any discrepancy may be resolved in time.

Moreover, admission verification process for spring 2020 semester has been completed for both these programs and currently the process of mailing of books is in progress.

According to the Director Admissions, the process of admission confirmation has been expedited on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum and concerned department is working ceaselessly to achieve this objective.

Moreover, admission confirmation process for BA programs will be initiated the next week and it will be completed before the commencement of the study period in the second week of June, 2021.

