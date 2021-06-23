AIOU uploads assignments on its website

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded assignments of educational programs offered in spring 2021 semester on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk) including matriculation, intermediate, French online courses, bachelor, BS, BBA, B Ed, ATTC, CT, PTC and all post graduate programs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has uploaded assignments of educational programs offered in spring 2021 semester on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk) including matriculation, intermediate, French online courses, bachelor, BS, BBA, B Ed, ATTC, CT, PTC and all post graduate programs.

According to the AIOU, this measure is taken in continuation of university's digitalization project to provide educational facilities at the doorsteps of the students located in distant regions of the country.

The university has also uploaded the schedule for the submission of assignments.

The students are instructed to follow the deadlines as submission of late assignments will not be entertained and students will be held accountable for any issue arising out of late submission(s).

Moreover, university has, also, expedited the process of assessment of semester terminal examinations of BA (Associate Degree) programs.

The assessment of final term examinations of BS, B Ed, ADE, ADC is in progress while semester terminal examinations of PGD, M Ed, MA, M Sc, M Com and MBA will be held from July 4-11, 2021.