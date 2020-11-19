UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Confirm Admission Lists

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has expedited the process of verifying admission data of applicants for admission in various programs offered in autumn 2020 semester from matriculation to PhD level

Admission data of 90 percent candidates have been verified so far and remaining 10 percent would be verified within a week time. Verified admission data of the students have been uploaded on the university website to enable them to confirm their admission.

Director Admissions, Mian Muhammad Riaz on Thursday informed that the candidates who have applied for admission in autumn 2020 semester may check status of their admission from the 'Admission Confirmation' link on the university website.

To get information about objected admission forms or incomplete ones, the candidates can access 'Admission Objection' link on the university website.

The Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum has directed the mailing department to complete the entire process of mailing of books within the stipulated time period by all means. The students may contact the following numbers for further information about the admission in different academic programs.

Matriculation (051-9057431) Intermediate (051- 9057432) Bachelors (051-9057435) Teacher education (051-9057421)B Ed (051- 051-9057760) Post Graduate (051-9057422).

