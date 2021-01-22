AIOU uploads merit lists for admission in merit-based programs

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded merit lists for merit-based programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including MS Sustainable Environmental Design and M Sc Mass Communication.

The university is dispatching admission information letter to the selected candidates at their postal addresses, a press release on Friday said.

The candidates may verify their admission from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, merit lists have been finalized by ensuring transparency and merit.

It is pertinent to mention here that the university offered admission in various merit-based programs including PhD, M Phil, M Sc, MBA and BS programs. Merit lists for MA TEFL and M Sc Forestry Extension programs will be uploaded very soon.