AIOU uploads merit lists for BS, MSc programmes on website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded merit lists on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programmes offered in spring 2021 semester.

According to the university details, the programmes include BS in Biology, Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics whereas MSc programmes include Botany, Chemistry, Environmental Sciences, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics and Statistics.

Selected candidates have been informed through short messaging services as well as intimation letters have been dispatched through registered postal services.

Deadline for fee submission is March 15, 2021. The candidates may deposit admission fee by printing challan form available online on the university website.

The candidates who have applied for admission in these programmes may confirm their admission from the university website.

It is pertinent to mention here that university offered admission in various merit-based programmes including PhD, M Phil/MS, BS, MSc (Honors). Merit lists for the remaining programs are being finalized and would be uploaded soon.

Moreover, due to some technical reasons, university has shifted the examination center number 179 established at Islamabad Model College for Girls to examination centre number 183 established at Shafiq Ur Rehman Shaheed Model College for Boys. Revised roll number slips are being dispatched to the students, however already issued roll number slips remain valid for the examinations.