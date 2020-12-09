AIOU uploads merit lists for programs offered in autumn 2020 semester

Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Wednesday uploaded merit lists for merit-based programs offered in autumn 2020 semester

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) on Wednesday uploaded merit lists for merit-based programs offered in autumn 2020 semester.

AIOU in an announcement said that it has also completed the process of dispatching admission information letter to the selected candidates at their postal addresses.

The deadline for depositing admission fee is December 11 and the candidates can download fee challan form from the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).

The candidates may verify their admission confirmation information from the merit lists uploaded on the university website.

Upon the special directives of the Vice Chancellor, AIOU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, merit lists have been finalized by ensuring transparency and merit.

If any candidate has not yet received admission letter, they may contact at these number 051-9250043, 051- 9057422 or by sending an email to adms.pg@ aiou.edu.pk for their admission confirmation details.

Merit lists of these programs have been uploaded on the university website MSc (Mass Communication), MSc (Public Nutrition), MSc (Sustainable Environmental Design) and MA (TEFL).