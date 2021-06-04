UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Semester Terminal Exam Papers For BA Programs

Muhammad Irfan 50 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:17 PM

AIOU uploads semester terminal exam papers for BA programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is uploading question papers on its website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for semester terminal examination of autumn 2020 semester for BA (Associate Degree) programs on Frida

According to the University, the students are instructed to download their respective courses' question papers from the link given for 'Roll Number Slips' on the university website. The students are required to dispatch solved papers through registered postal services to their concerned tutors before June 20, 2021 and keep their receipts in safe custody.

Moreover, the semester terminal examinations for BS, B Ed, ADE, ADC will be conducted online from June 6-13, 2021.

Similarly, the semester terminal examinations for PGD, MA/MSc, M Ed, MBA and M Com will be conducted online from July 4-11.

The question papers for these programs will be uploaded on the students' existing LMS accounts at 8:30 a.m. and will be available till 8:30 p.m. The students will be given 12 hours to solve their papers and upload on the LMS portal.

They will not be allowed to upload their solved papers after 8:30 p.m. All regional offices will remain operational during these timings to facilitate the students in online examinations.

More Stories From Education

