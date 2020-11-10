UrduPoint.com
AIOU Uploads Tutors Lists For Matric, FA Programs On Website

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

AIOU uploads tutors lists for matric, FA programs on website

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has finalized the tutors' appointments for the millions of students enrolled in the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has finalized the tutors' appointments for the millions of students enrolled in the programs offered in autumn 2020 semester including matriculation and FA.

In order to provide timely information to the students about their concerned tutors, the same lists have been uploaded on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk). Students are, also, being informed about their tutors through SMS.

Upon the directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul Qayyum, the tutors' appointment process for rest of the academic programs has been further expedited and would be completed by the end of this month.

