AIOU uploads workshop results on its website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has uploaded workshop results for the programs offered in spring 2021 semester including ADE, ADC, BS, B.Ed and all post graduate programs whereas examinations results of these programs are in the final stage of compilation.

Moreover, university will announce BA and Associate Degree programs' results very soon, a press release on Monday said.

Furthermore, AIOU has rescheduled examination papers postponed on December 18 in KPK and December 20 in Rawalpindi and Islamabad on January 17 and January 18 respectively.

These examinations will be conducted in already allotted examinations centers.

Roll number slips which were issued earlier will remain valid to appear in these examinations.

For any further information, the students may access university website (www.aiou.edu.pk).