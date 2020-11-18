UrduPoint.com
AIOU Vice Chancellor Calls On CJ Shariat Court

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum called on the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Noor Miskanzai here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum called on the Chief Justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Justice Muhammad Noor Miskanzai here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum briefed Justice Miskanzai about AIOU's plans for the promotion of education in the country in general and in Balochistan in particular.

He informed the Chief Justice about strengthening the regional network of the university in Balochistan by establishment of new regions and construction of new customized buildings in different parts of Baluchistan.

He said that besides providing financial support to the students of Balochistan, AIOU was taking all other possible steps for the promotion of education in Balochistan so that the province might be brought at par with other parts of the country.

Speaking on this occasion,Justice Muhammad Noor Miskanzai appreciated the role of AIOU in promotion of education in the country and assured Prof. Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum about his full support in extending regional network of AIOU across Baluchistan.

Director Regional Services of AIOU, Inam Ullah Shaikh was also present on this occasion.

