AIOU wins international acclaim owing to digital transformation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is now being internationally recognized as a prestigious institution for offering quality education services and students from different countries are getting themselves enrolled in various programs of the University.

Digital transformation of AIOU has helped it in reaching to international students, a press release on Friday said.

AIOU has achieved a historical milestone by offering more than thirty educational programs for the international students for the first time in autumn 2021 semester.

This groundbreaking achievement of the university is a testimony of dedicated and committed efforts of university administration and academia.

In the first phase university has offered admissions in matriculation and intermediate programs and hundreds of students from Malaysia, Italy, Canada, Africa and America got themselves registered in these programs.

Directorate of International Collaboration and Exchange arranged an orientation session for international students in this regard and Dr Zahid Majeed gave a detailed briefing to the students regarding academic activities ranging from the submission of admission application to issuance of certificate/ degree.

He answered many of their queries and highlighted that Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum has given special directives to respond to international students' issues on the priority basis through official communication.

It is pertinent to mention here that university has offered admissions in various programs during the second phase including Master of Arts/ Masters of Science, Teachers Training, Associate Degree, BS and 1.5/2.5- and 4-Year B.Ed. programs.

The deadline for the submission of admission application is 6th December and all academic activities would be conducted online including final examinations. Admission application form for international students is uploaded online on the university website (www. aiou.edu.pk).

The entire procedure of admission is delineated in detail in the prospectus of the relevant program.

In case of any further information, international students may access overseas link on the university website.