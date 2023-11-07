Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that "we will work together for the betterment and progress of the university. Rights belong to responsibility, and all faculty members must focus on facilitating students, developing course content, and academic development"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that "we will work together for the betterment and progress of the university. Rights belong to responsibility, and all faculty members must focus on facilitating students, developing course content, and academic development."

He made these remarks while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) at AIOU.

Dr. Nasir emphasized that universities are known for their faculty members, and institutions cannot thrive without dedicated teachers.

He added, "Faculty members are the think tank of the university, providing valuable insights and input into policy matters and decisions. The newly elected body must come up with a professional development program for faculty."

Prior to this, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood administered the oath to the newly elected officials of the Academic Staff Association (ASA).

It is worth mentioning that two groups contested the ASA elections (2023-2025). The Vibrant Academicians panel won six seats, while the Green panel secured three seats.

The elected officials who took the oath include Dr. Iqbal Ahmed (President), Dr. Tanveer Afzal (Vice President), Dr. Adul Sattar (General Secretary), Dr. Mehwish Siraj (Joint Secretary), Dr. Naveed Iqbal (Finance Secretary), and Dr. Sadia Anwer Pasha, Dr. Hafiz Tahir islam, Dr. Abdul Majeed, and Dr. Naveed Sulatana as executive members.

The President and General Secretary of ASA stated that they will work together to democratically resolve issues.

The President of ASA presented some demands, and the Vice Chancellor assured them that issues would be addressed in accordance with the university's rules and regulations.