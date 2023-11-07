Open Menu

AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath Of Office

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2023 | 06:49 PM

AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Office

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that "we will work together for the betterment and progress of the university. Rights belong to responsibility, and all faculty members must focus on facilitating students, developing course content, and academic development"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that "we will work together for the betterment and progress of the university. Rights belong to responsibility, and all faculty members must focus on facilitating students, developing course content, and academic development."

He made these remarks while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of the Academic Staff Association (ASA) at AIOU.

Dr. Nasir emphasized that universities are known for their faculty members, and institutions cannot thrive without dedicated teachers.

He added, "Faculty members are the think tank of the university, providing valuable insights and input into policy matters and decisions. The newly elected body must come up with a professional development program for faculty."

Prior to this, Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood administered the oath to the newly elected officials of the Academic Staff Association (ASA).

It is worth mentioning that two groups contested the ASA elections (2023-2025). The Vibrant Academicians panel won six seats, while the Green panel secured three seats.

The elected officials who took the oath include Dr. Iqbal Ahmed (President), Dr. Tanveer Afzal (Vice President), Dr. Adul Sattar (General Secretary), Dr. Mehwish Siraj (Joint Secretary), Dr. Naveed Iqbal (Finance Secretary), and Dr. Sadia Anwer Pasha, Dr. Hafiz Tahir islam, Dr. Abdul Majeed, and Dr. Naveed Sulatana as executive members.

The President and General Secretary of ASA stated that they will work together to democratically resolve issues.

The President of ASA presented some demands, and the Vice Chancellor assured them that issues would be addressed in accordance with the university's rules and regulations.

Related Topics

Progress Nasir Tank Allama Iqbal Open University All

Recent Stories

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational ins ..

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions arrested

1 minute ago
 Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

1 minute ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochis ..

PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industria ..

Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industrial sector of KP

3 minutes ago
 JPEC Sindh officials visits office

JPEC Sindh officials visits office

3 minutes ago
PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority ..

PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority for inspecting food-related b ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

20 minutes ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

20 minutes ago
 Sports gala held for special children

Sports gala held for special children

20 minutes ago
 Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI en ..

Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI ended as tie

16 minutes ago
 ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on W ..

ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on World Mental Health Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Education