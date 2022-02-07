UrduPoint.com

AIOU's Last Date Of Merit-based Admissions Feb. 14

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 03:58 PM

AIOU's last date of merit-based admissions Feb. 14

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD and the deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has commenced admissions in merit-based programs offered in the first phase of spring 2022 semester including BS, MSc, MS/MPhil and PhD and the deadline for the submission of admission application form is February 14.

According to admission department of the University, prospectuses and admission forms for these programs are available online on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) and admission can only be applied via online mode.

Online admission procedure is presented in the prospectuses in detail. Admissions to BS programs will be granted purely on merit basis whereas the candidates will appear in entry test to qualify for admission in MSc, MS/ MPhil and PhD.

These entry tests will be conducted in university's academic complex from February 17-24, 2022. First and second merit lists will be displayed on the university website on February 25 and March 4 respectively. On the other hand, deadline for depositing fee for first and second merit lists will be March 3 and March 11 respectively.

Transparency in the entire admission procedures will be strictly ensured on the special directives of Prof Dr Zia Ul -Qayyum, VC, AIOU.

Moreover, the deadline for the submission of admission application form for FA and I.Com is February 22. Admission can be applied via online as well through manual procedure. In case of online submission of admission form, there is no need to dispatch printed form to the university.

Related Topics

Allama Iqbal Open University February March From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two le ..

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two leopard cats from poachers

2 minutes ago
 Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Pr ..

Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Presidential Race - Poll

3 minutes ago
 UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus ..

UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

3 minutes ago
 UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark ..

UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark SDGs Reports for equitable de ..

3 minutes ago
 2 killed, six injured in road accidents

2 killed, six injured in road accidents

8 minutes ago
 CM Mahmood Kha condoles over demise of Nishter's m ..

CM Mahmood Kha condoles over demise of Nishter's mother

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Education

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>