ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Final exams of Matric, I.Com and FA programs offered in semester Autumn 2021 of the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will start across the country from March 1 (Tuesday).

According to the Controller Exams, Roll Number slips are being dispatched to all the students at their postal addresses and date-sheet has been placed at the University's official website.

As per the instructions of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum, exam centers have been set up at the nearest places of the students' given addresses.

All possible efforts have been made to ensure transparency in the entire exams' process.

Special teams had been constituted to supervise and monitor the examination process. There was a `zero-tolerance' policy against any kind of unfair practice, he said adding, strict vigilance system would be enforced during exams.

The students are directed to follow COVID-19 SOPs, wear face masks and maintain six feet distance in the examination halls.

The students would be fully facilitated at the exams' centers as standing practices, the Controller Exams added.